Experts: Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions

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Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions:

Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions

Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions

Author: Iulian Persinaru

 
I have tried this EA on Live trading of many of the Forex pairs. It works fine and it's really a very good EA.
However i have found that if we don't put the SL then the draw down over the time becomes very high and if we put SL then I have found that SL gets hit often more than the TP.

I would request you to do some innovation so that this problem gets tackled.

Thanking you in advance.
 
Horrible algorithm. Continuously will lose money.
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