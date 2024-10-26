Experts: Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions
I have tried this EA on Live trading of many of the Forex pairs. It works fine and it's really a very good EA.
However i have found that if we don't put the SL then the draw down over the time becomes very high and if we put SL then I have found that SL gets hit often more than the TP.
I would request you to do some innovation so that this problem gets tackled.
Thanking you in advance.
However i have found that if we don't put the SL then the draw down over the time becomes very high and if we put SL then I have found that SL gets hit often more than the TP.
I would request you to do some innovation so that this problem gets tackled.
Thanking you in advance.
Horrible algorithm. Continuously will lose money.
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Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions:
Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions
Author: Iulian Persinaru