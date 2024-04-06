Questions about RENKO, need some RENKO experts
- Repainting indicator
- Regularity and irregular TFs
- Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System.
The new Renko started at 10:15. That should be its bar time. The timeframe of the source chart is irrelevant.
The new Renko started at 10:15. That should be its bar time. The timeframe of the source chart is irrelevant.
Yes, you're totally correct, tho I want to know it for my backtesting purpose because in the m30 chart, does not visually show 10:15, it only shows even numbers. On top of that, I just wonder if we can predict what level of prices the renko bar started to form.
Thank you for answering btw
Yes, you're totally correct, tho I want to know it for my backtesting purpose because in the m30 chart, does not visually show 10:15, it only shows even numbers. On top of that, I just wonder if we can predict what level of prices the renko bar started to form.
Thank you for answering btw
The website screenshot you posted having two types of ATR, Traditional and ATR based. You are using ATR Renko. It will use ATR value for box size, so it wont work the traditional way Renko works. You should ask this question on support forum of that website for more clear answer as its not related to MQL5
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