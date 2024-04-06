Questions about RENKO, need some RENKO experts

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I know that Renko bars are formed based on the move in price not in a particular time like candle bar. Nevertheless, I cannot figure out how time is recorded in Renko chart.

For example, I set a Renko bar form after it moves 10 pips in a 30M time frame, let's say at 10:15, the price moves exactly 10 pips, and the new Renko bar is formed. The question is this new bar located or appears in what mark of the 30M time frame? is it at 10:00 or 10:30?

Another question is about the moving value (for example, 10 pips as I mentioned), I know that the basic Renko settings are based on ATR 14, does this mean the moving value is not fixed and fluctuates over time, right? if that is the case, then how does the value is defined? because I looked at the ATR indicator and the moving value is not the same (please, look at the picture, Renko ATR is 0.0011, whereas ATR value is 0.0013)
 
La Toi: moves 10 pips in a 30M time frame, let's say at 10:15, the price moves exactly 10 pips, and the new Renko bar is formed. The question is this new bar located or appears in what mark of the 30M time frame? is it at 10:00 or 10:30?

The new Renko started at 10:15. That should be its bar time. The timeframe of the source chart is irrelevant.

 
William Roeder #:

The new Renko started at 10:15. That should be its bar time. The timeframe of the source chart is irrelevant.

Yes, you're totally correct, tho I want to know it for my backtesting purpose because in the m30 chart, does not visually show 10:15, it only shows even numbers. On top of that, I just wonder if we can predict what level of prices the renko bar started to form.

Thank you for answering btw

 
La Toi #:

Yes, you're totally correct, tho I want to know it for my backtesting purpose because in the m30 chart, does not visually show 10:15, it only shows even numbers. On top of that, I just wonder if we can predict what level of prices the renko bar started to form.

Thank you for answering btw

The website screenshot you posted having two types of ATR, Traditional and ATR based. You are using ATR Renko. It will use ATR value for box size, so it wont work the traditional way Renko works. You should ask this question on support forum of that website for more clear answer as its not related to MQL5

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