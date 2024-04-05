Why this product validation was failed?.

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I made a EA for position management. It does not trade itself but manage positions as user requested. Compiler didn't show any warning or error at all. 

so why this validation process was failed.?.


 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal: so why this validation process was failed.?.

Because it does not trade. That is what EAs do. See the bottom line of your image.

Select utility as its type.

 
William Roeder #:

Because it does not trade. That is what EAs do. See the bottom line of your image.

Select utility as its type.

thanks brother... I didn't know it.. 

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