Why this product validation was failed?.
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal: so why this validation process was failed.?.
Because it does not trade. That is what EAs do. See the bottom line of your image.
Select utility as its type.
William Roeder #:
Because it does not trade. That is what EAs do. See the bottom line of your image.
Select utility as its type.
Because it does not trade. That is what EAs do. See the bottom line of your image.
Select utility as its type.
thanks brother... I didn't know it..
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I made a EA for position management. It does not trade itself but manage positions as user requested. Compiler didn't show any warning or error at all.
so why this validation process was failed.?.