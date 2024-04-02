Indicators: Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)
Automated-Trading:Click chart tool see setting click on tool
Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal):
Author: Tomasz Adrian Bialous
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Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal):
Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.
Author: Tomasz Adrian Bialous