Indicators: Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)

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Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal):

Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.

Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)

Author: Tomasz Adrian Bialous

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Automated-Trading:

Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal):

Author: Tomasz Adrian Bialous

Click chart tool see setting click on tool
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