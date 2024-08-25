Scripts: Open Charts of open trades symbols
The Strategy and the Indicators they are outdated or please provide the complete script detail to modify and update to correspond with current market and economic data, I have tried to use it in a platform and I have have experienced minor errors.
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Open Charts of open trades symbols:
Open Charts
Author: Iulian Persinaru