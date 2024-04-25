i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5
hello every one i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5... somebody know what is the problem ??/please
hello every one i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5... somebody know what is the problem ??/please
This issue been around for a while https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216552
Try to download MT4 from your broker's website.
- 2017.09.29
- gagirl
- www.mql5.com
This issue been around for a while https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216552
Try to download MT4 from your broker's website.
Its definitely confusing if someone tries to download mt4, he will think he is actually downloading mt4 but voila when you click on exe, its mt5.
I think this is not a good practice and mt5 admins should update this webpage to avoid confusion until they want to confuse and force install mt5 for mt4 looking audience for unknown reasons.
Its definitely confusing if someone tries to download mt4, he will think he is actually downloading mt4 but voila when you click on exe, its mt5.
I think this is not a good practice and mt5 admins should update this webpage to avoid confusion until they want to confuse and force install mt5 for mt4 looking audience for unknown reasons.
Metatrader 4 is old trading terminal, and the support of this MT4 was stopped long time ago.
It means the following:
- it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
- we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 from there (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).
So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).
Metatrader 4 is old trading terminal, and the support of this MT4 was stopped long time ago.
It means the following:
- it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
- we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 from there (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).
So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).
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