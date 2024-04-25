i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5

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hello every one i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5... somebody know what is the problem ??/please 
 
Olivier Daigle:
hello every one i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5... somebody know what is the problem ??/please 
there is no problem. MT4 can not be downloaded officially as its very old 32 bit system not suitable for modern requirements of trading, it can be only downloaded from brokers which are providing access to MT4
 
Olivier Daigle:
hello every one i try to download mt4 and they only allow me mt5... somebody know what is the problem ??/please 

This issue been around for a while https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216552

Try to download MT4 from your broker's website.

When I click to download MT4 it downloads MT5 - I am new to Metatrader and I want to know why MT5 is downloading it from your broker's website.
When I click to download MT4 it downloads MT5 - I am new to Metatrader and I want to know why MT5 is downloading it from your broker's website.
  • 2017.09.29
  • gagirl
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, yes, you can try download it from your broker side. I hope you can find mt4 at your broker's website. For example - i remember the time when everybody started to use mt4 instead of mt3. Support for windows xp/windows 2003/windows vista to be discontinued after 01 october 2017
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

This issue been around for a while https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216552

Try to download MT4 from your broker's website.


Its definitely confusing if someone tries to download mt4, he will think he is actually downloading mt4 but voila when you click on exe, its mt5.

I think this is not a good practice and mt5 admins should update this webpage to avoid confusion until they want to confuse and force install mt5 for mt4 looking audience for unknown reasons.

 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:


Its definitely confusing if someone tries to download mt4, he will think he is actually downloading mt4 but voila when you click on exe, its mt5.

I think this is not a good practice and mt5 admins should update this webpage to avoid confusion until they want to confuse and force install mt5 for mt4 looking audience for unknown reasons.

Metatrader 4 is old trading terminal, and the support of this MT4 was stopped long time ago.
It means the following:

  • it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
  • we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 from there (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).

So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Metatrader 4 is old trading terminal, and the support of this MT4 was stopped long time ago.
It means the following:

  • it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
  • we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 from there (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).

So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).

thnaks all :)
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