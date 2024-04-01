Are there any free courses to learn MQL5 programming?

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Do you guys know any free sources to learn MQL5 programming language?

 

Look at the top of the page


 

Plus, there are several topics similar to this one (look for it, I’m not very familiar with such topics):

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020/page13

Perhaps the moderators will give you a couple of links to similar topics

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2024.03.08
  • Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Plus, there are several topics similar to this one (look for it, I’m not very familiar with such topics):

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020/page13

Perhaps the moderators will give you a couple of links to similar topics

I'm currently on the Documentation bro. the examples and descriptions of the documentation is not clear sometimes. 

That's why I'm looking for something more than the documentation.

 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #:

I'm currently on the Documentation bro. the examples and descriptions of the documentation is not clear sometimes. 

That's why I'm looking for something more than the documentation.

Pay attention to the algobook and articles.

The arrow in my screenshot does not specifically point to documentation

 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #:


That's why I'm looking for something more than the documentation.

You should know what you want to learn:

  1. The market, what market (rules behaviour, ..) ?
  2. How to trade: indicators (behaviour, interpretation, what one indi. show and what not,...)
  3. Programming.
 
Carl Schreiber #:

You should know what you want to learn:

  1. The market, what market (rules behaviour, ..) ?
  2. How to trade: indicators (behaviour, interpretation, what one indi. show and what not,...)
  3. Programming.

03. programming brother. 

I want to learn MQL5 programming for code EA's. because I've three strategies which are simple but only be profitable through a EA. 

Instead of hand overing to someone to make it for me. I decided to learn MQL5 programming.

1. I can make my own EA's anytime I want in the future. 

2. I can learn MQL5 programming and add something new to my knowledge as well and become a freelance later in future with good practice.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Pay attention to the algobook and articles.

The arrow in my screenshot does not specifically point to documentation

My bad bro. I didn't notice it. thanks 

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Look at the top of the page


😂😂😂that's the official course for determined individuals 
 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal:

Do you guys know any free sources to learn MQL5 programming language?

When in doubt, YouTube.
 

This is a good point to start, I think:


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13738


Also, if you have any question regarding the language, feel free to ask here on the forum.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
  • www.mql5.com
Dive into the fascinating realm of algorithmic trading with our beginner-friendly guide to MQL5 programming. Discover the essentials of MQL5, the language powering MetaTrader 5, as we demystify the world of automated trading. From understanding the basics to taking your first steps in coding, this article is your key to unlocking the potential of algorithmic trading even without a programming background. Join us on a journey where simplicity meets sophistication in the exciting universe of MQL5.
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