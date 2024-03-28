Question about channels.
I am reply on your thread because I have the channels, and my replies below are based on my personal experience with it.
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1. When I add friends, I only see the first 3 friends.
No idea.
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- Why? I.e. when I add the same one, he will complain about spam?
- (now I understand why I am constantly being added to channels).
- If the user was added to the channel (by you) so he/she may complain (and may not), and the channel may be banned for some time (from 1 hour up tp 1 day).
- If the user makes his complaint directly on the forum so the forum moderators will tell him to unsubscribe (if he wants to unsubscribe);
- If same user complains for the second time (that same channel added him for the second time) so the forum moderators may ban the owner of the channel (for 1 day for example).
So, I am not recommending to add anyone to the channel untill you know the limit of it.
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What is considered spam in a channel?
As far as I know - the anti-spam robot is working for the channels. It means the following: if the owner of the channel is adding many users to his channel (it is about many users to be added to the channel in very short period of time), or owner of the channel is making the channel messages in quick way on the way of spam, some more - the anti-spam robot may ban this channel for some period of time.
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Can I use it for my news? About products (what else can I use the marketplace for?).
I do not know. We (forum moderators) are not moderating the Market.
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Or should I forget about the channels on the site and not use them unnecessarily?
Many users/traders/sellers are having the channels here. And some OPs (threads' starters) are having the channels, for example - some users from "Machine learning in trading ..." thread are having the channels (and those channels are popular ones).
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You can promote your channel in the blogs and in your profile (and in facebook and other networks).
Besides, the MQ told that they will improve this channel's feature so we will be able to have/create the paid/commercial channels.
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You can read this thread with the discussion about the channels and groups:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/462702
I am reply on your thread because I have the channels, and my replies below are based on my personal experience with it.
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No idea.
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- If the user was added to the channel (by you) so he/she may complain (and may not), and the channel may be banned for some time (from 1 hour up tp 1 day).
- If the user makes his complaint directly on the forum so the forum moderators will tell him to unsubscribe (if he wants to unsubscribe);
- If same user complains for the second time (that same channel added him for the second time) so the forum moderators may ban the owner of the channel (for 1 day for example).
So, I am not recommending to add anyone to the channel untill you know the limit of it.
--------------------
As far as I know - the anti-spam robot is working for the channels. It means the following: if the owner of the channel is adding many users to his channel (it is about many users to be added to the channel in very short period of time), or owner of the channel is making the channel messages in quick way on the way of spam, some more - the anti-spam robot may ban this channel for some period of time.
--------------------
I do not know. We (forum moderators) are not moderating the Market.
--------------------
Many users/traders/sellers are having the channels here. And some OPs (threads' starters) are having the channels, for example - some users from "Machine learning in trading ..." thread are having the channels (and those channels are popular ones).
--------------------
You can promote your channel in the blogs and in your profile (and in facebook and other networks).
Besides, the MQ told that they will improve this channel's feature so we will be able to have/create the paid/commercial channels.
--------------------
You can read this thread with the discussion about the channels and groups:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/462702
Thank you so much for your comment.
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If I add one of them, the next friend on the list appears.