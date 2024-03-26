Valid SymbolInfoDouble statement doesn't like SYMBOL_DIGITS -- won't compile

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Here's the code:


Here's what the compiler says:


Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?

 
Millard Melnyk:

Here's the code:


Here's what the compiler says:


Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?

I will tell you, if you post your code properly, not as screenshot, but as code, use the code button, edit your post, do not repost...
[Deleted]  
You have to call SymbolInfoInteger to have access to SYMBOL_DIGITS.
 
Millard Melnyk:

Here's the code:


Here's what the compiler says:


Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?

Hi

SYMBOL_DIGITS is an integer, so as Yashar said you need to get that information using SymbolInfoInteger. Therefore I would also declare dDgts as an integer too.

 
Dominik Egert #:
I will tell you, if you post your code properly, not as screenshot, but as code, use the code button, edit your post, do not repost...

OK

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You have to call SymbolInfoInteger to have access to SYMBOL_DIGITS.

Yashar and Pete, thanks!

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