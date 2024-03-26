Valid SymbolInfoDouble statement doesn't like SYMBOL_DIGITS -- won't compile
Millard Melnyk:I will tell you, if you post your code properly, not as screenshot, but as code, use the code button, edit your post, do not repost...
Here's the code:
Here's what the compiler says:
Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?
You have to call SymbolInfoInteger to have access to SYMBOL_DIGITS.
Millard Melnyk:
Here's the code:
Here's what the compiler says:
Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?
Hi
SYMBOL_DIGITS is an integer, so as Yashar said you need to get that information using SymbolInfoInteger. Therefore I would also declare dDgts as an integer too.
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You have to call SymbolInfoInteger to have access to SYMBOL_DIGITS.
You have to call SymbolInfoInteger to have access to SYMBOL_DIGITS.
Yashar and Pete, thanks!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here's the code:
Here's what the compiler says:
Why does line 6 compile fine, but line 7 triggers an error?