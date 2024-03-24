Scripts: Error_Break_Script_V1 - Error_Break_Script_V1
Automated-Trading:
Error_Break_Script_V1 - Error_Break_Script_V1:
Author: Iulian Persinaru
That code is incomplete, and it is not well coded.
Please take a look at other code base implementations on how to do it properly.
Also, take a look at MQL4/Include directory and find the file that actually lists all error codes from MQL4.
Dominik Egert #:
That code is incomplete, and it is not well coded.
Please take a look at other code base implementations on how to do it properly.
Also, take a look at MQL4/Include directory and find the file that actually lists all error codes from MQL4.
Thank you for your message and bringing the errors to my attention!
We can work together to make it better!
Since market is closed now the script informs me "Market Is Closed" and stops the order order from execution repetitively in the message board. I had this problem with other strategies, so at lest this one works, for now!
Further updates will be implemented to make in perfect!
This is just an example, an idea that I had over the weekend!
Thank You again!
Cheers :)https://book.mql4.com/appendix/errors
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Error_Break_Script_V1 - Error_Break_Script_V1:
Short description.Error_Break_Script_V1
Author: Iulian Persinaru