New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I used MessageBox() in a Services project. If Remove Service and Add Service again then MessageBox() works. But Stop and Start again then MessageBox() not works. Both for your code and mine.
I think you should write about this. Error in the Project!
Strategietester with local agents works very very slow after update to 4260. It's not usable!!.
In my test case I used to option to test the expert with all Symbols and the the list. Ok, it use less CPU - but all performance was lost!!!!
update breaks backtesting!!! - here some screenshots with the same test case!.
please look at the time forecast from 01:48 up to 14:54 minutes!!!
Hi,
I'm under the impression this recent version disabled the placing of Markers in the Editor by command, Ctrl+F2. The only way I'm doing it is by right clicking the mouse and placing via the popup that appears. Ctrl+Shift+F2 to remove all is also not working.
Before someone suggests, Ctrl+F, Ctrl+Shift+F and F2 are working fine, so it's not my keyboard.
A very big problem for utilities that use control from chart.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements
Vladislav Andruschenko, 2024.03.21 12:08
Hello.
There is a problem with transferring files to VPS MQL.
When synchronizing with VPS MQL, the file is transferred normally the first time. All global variables are read normally.
But. When changing global variables and new synchronization of the same file -
ERROR. The new file is not transferred to the server. All old data (from old global) is read.
Needed for the panels to work on the server MQL.
Thank you.
atualização quebra backtesting! - aqui algumas capturas de tela com o mesmo caso de teste!.
Por favor, veja a previsão de tempo das 01:48 até às 14:54 minutos!!
It really is too slow to carry out Backtests and Local Optimizations. Especially if "REAL TICKS" are used. I'm waiting for the correction, because in my case, performing Optimizations is almost impossible. 25 hours is a long time for an Optimization that used to take 2 hours.
HI guys,
Okay so we have an issue here with this build.
#1. We have 48 physical cores and 48 cores via local network farm. For some odd reason with all of this processing power, the strategy tester , which is ran using an optimization is going EXTREMELY slow! Upon our findings, we have noticed that somet tasks are saying FINISHED and its like its waiting for certain CPU cores to finish its batch of trades.. then when that finishes then it goes onto the next task and the optimization goes faster again until they reach finished and then it waits and waits....
Now if I was NOT using local network farm , then everything operates as usual and I would see the words "busy" on the cores but they would still find new sets and parameters and it finishes quickly... its only when we use the local network farm is when things go slowly, like super slow... It seems to be an issue with this build version 4260
Please can Meta Quotes engineers fix this?
update breaks backtesting!!! - here some screenshots with the same test case!.
please look at the time forecast from 01:48 up to 14:54 minutes!!!
Yes I am noticing that something is wrong with the strategy tester as well.
Make sure that you/clients fill Community tab of Metatrader with forum login and forum password, and with confirmation if sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
-----------------
Besides, make sure that you/clients login to trading account which is associated with MQL5 VPS subscription (on Metatrader with installed on home computer and not on any external VPS for example). You/they can check it on this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
-----------------
If some issue with MQL5 server so write to the service desk with all the technical details asking them to check MQL5 VPS server for you (and provide the migration/synchronization once again after it was changed) - how to contact: post #6
-----------------
But it may be also related about which files are going to be transferred: using dll or not, using indicator(s) as icustom or not, and more and more (some files can not transfered, and some tools should be re-coded to be compatible with MQL5 VPS).
-----------------
Some forum users (most of them) were/are not providing any technical details which may be enough to make any advice and so on.
And in this case - they should find the reason by themselves, and we (the forum users) can post the general information only:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can a broker download an advisor from a client's terminal?
MetaQuotes , 2020.05.08 21:09...
Any poorly submitted question will be ignored by our support. We do not deal with weak and unfounded questions.Our ignorance cannot be taken as recognition of any positions or statements.
For information.
Thank you.
I know what ServiceDesk is and how to prepare reports on the problem.
I wrote my problem here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/464363#comment_52793484
This problem occurs periodically in different builds. (for example in 2020)
Now the problem has reappeared.
The problem is that files are sent to the VPS server once.
If you change the settings, then new files (in which global variables are recorded, for example) are no longer sent.