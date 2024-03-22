How to remove all zero value in histogram value

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Hello guys, do you know how to remove all the zero value from the indicator histogram buffer value like this picture? for example I want to make the value from 5.60000 to 5.6


[Deleted]  

You can use  IndicatorSetInteger to modify INDICATOR_DIGITS property to as many digits you like.

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

int
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
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The function sets the value of the corresponding indicator property. Indicator property must be of the int or color type. There are two variants of...
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

You can use  IndicatorSetInteger to modify INDICATOR_DIGITS property to as many digits you like.

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

int

thank you very much Mr Yashar

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