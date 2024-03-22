How to remove all zero value in histogram value
You can use IndicatorSetInteger to modify INDICATOR_DIGITS property to as many digits you like.
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INDICATOR_DIGITS
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Accuracy of drawing of indicator values
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int
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
- www.mql5.com
The function sets the value of the corresponding indicator property. Indicator property must be of the int or color type. There are two variants of...
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You can use IndicatorSetInteger to modify INDICATOR_DIGITS property to as many digits you like.
|
INDICATOR_DIGITS
|
Accuracy of drawing of indicator values
|
int
thank you very much Mr Yashar
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Hello guys, do you know how to remove all the zero value from the indicator histogram buffer value like this picture? for example I want to make the value from 5.60000 to 5.6