How many Letters does Order Comment Supports?
Looks like 31 is the length limit.
anuj71 #:
Broker add sometime SL/TP in our existing comments. Is this 31 including broker comments too or it 31 Limit for standalone for us. ?
Broker add sometime SL/TP in our existing comments. Is this 31 including broker comments too or it 31 Limit for standalone for us. ?
The length limit is for the field, no matter who provides the input. So if your broker stores something in the comment, it will reduce what you can store there.
Can't modify comments.
Metaquotes language: OrderComment() is not able to be modified - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
Not a good idea to use comments, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
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Hello,
How many Letters/Characters does MT4 OrderComment() supported.
I noticed, if i enter big comments, than it became empty/blank?. What is the Limit?