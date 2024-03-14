can't find Market tab on MT5 platform ti install purchased EA from MQl5
cswu1211:
I'm new to EA and purchased an EA hours ago. MQL5 informed that the EA was successuful activated. But log in to my several MT5 platform, I still can find the EA anywhere. In fact, I didn't see the "Market" folder under my EA folder and indicator folders. Anyone could help? I didn't see any "marketplace" or market on my EA and indicator folders. But I indeed have several other EAs under EA which was installed from files
sent to me and installed. This time is was purchased from MQL5 marketplace and no additional files was provided.
In MT5 you'll find the Market in your terminals Navigator.
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I'm new to EA and purchased an EA hours ago. MQL5 informed that the EA was successuful activated. But log in to my several MT5 platform, I still can find the EA anywhere. In fact, I didn't see the "Market" folder under my EA folder and indicator folders. Anyone could help? I didn't see any "marketplace" or market on my EA and indicator folders. But I indeed have several other EAs under EA which was installed from files
sent to me and installed. This time is was purchased from MQL5 marketplace and no additional files was provided.