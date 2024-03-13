Error when trying to upload an EA to the market

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Hello, what happens is the following. I was trying to upload my EA to the market and it gave me an error so I corrected it, after that I upload the EA again, the validation begins and immediately the screen turns white.

Please if anyone knows why this is, I would be very grateful.



 
Jose Maria Laime:
Hello, what happens is the following. I was trying to upload my EA to the market and it gave me an error so I corrected it, after that I upload the EA again, the validation begins and immediately the screen turns white.

Please if anyone knows why this is, I would be very grateful.



I have not experienced this before but it might be a network problem, and sometimes MQL5 works on updates, that will also cause these kind of problems i suppose

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