MQL5 VPS on MT4 - Server trying to find a folder thats not on my PC

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Hi Guys,


I am troubleshooting my EA as its not taking trades on the MQL5  MT4 VPS.

The below directory is not on my PC and its trying to find an indicator that i use on my EA. 


The EA works fine in the local MT4 as i have stored the indicator KAMA.ex4  in the MQL4 indicators directory.

I have installed MT4 from my broker blackbull markets on paralells with windows 11 pro as I have a mac.


Do i need to install MT4 somewhere else to avoid this issue or how do i gain access to this path so i can drop this indicator in there , its driving me mad!


Thanks

 

You need to attach this indicator on your charts too before you migrate your EA to your MQL5 VPS.

That way both your EA and indicator will be migrated and they will work fine.

 

Might i add this is where i normally store my indicators 

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You need to attach this indicator on your charts too before you migrate your EA to your MQL5 VPS.

That way both your EA and indicator will be migrated and they will work fine.

but the EA just uses the indicator code within it and the settings of the indicator are configured by the EA.. So all i need to do is add the indicator to the chart with no specific settings and my EA will then be able to access its code once synchronised to the VPS?

 

i also keep getting this annoying alert every 10 seconds when auto trading turns off once i synchronise, do i just remove the EA from my local chart once synchronised?

... 

 
thewayfarer #:

i also keep getting this annoying alert every 10 seconds when auto trading turns off once i synchronise, do i just remove the EA from my local chart once synchronised?

... 

If you synchronize everything with your MQL5 VPS (and this VPS is the other your Metatrader but in cloud) so you can switch autotrading to be OFF on your local Metatrader (because your local Metatrader has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS after sucessful synchronization).
 
thewayfarer #:

but the EA just uses the indicator code within it and the settings of the indicator are configured by the EA.. So all i need to do is add the indicator to the chart with no specific settings and my EA will then be able to access its code once synchronised to the VPS?

About indicators which are used by EAs, and those EAs are going to be migrated/synchronized with MQL5 VPS -

--------------------------

Those indicators should be used as resources in the EA (in case this EA will be going to be used on MQL5 VPS).
Example with posts and some information:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Using #resource

Eduardo Linares, 2021.06.27 18:06

Anybody having trouble with custom indicators? Now custom indicators are left out of compilation.  EA with custom indicator works fine in terminal but when migration to VPS do not work.

Any help here?


More in details:

  • The thread as an example about #resource coding: My EA don't work on VPS 
  • Custom Moving Average as a resource: example on post 
My EA doesn't work on VPS - The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5 and the MQ5 programming language (Part 2)
My EA doesn't work on VPS - The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5 and the MQ5 programming language (Part 2)
  • 2021.08.26
  • Sacha Olivier Isabe Berthelon
  • www.mql5.com
The implementation of a multi-currency mode in metatrader 5. The opportunity to implement a full fledged multi-currency regime became possible only with the public release of metatrader 5 and the mql5 programming language
 
thewayfarer #:

but the EA just uses the indicator code within it and the settings of the indicator are configured by the EA.. So all i need to do is add the indicator to the chart with no specific settings and my EA will then be able to access its code once synchronised to the VPS?

Yes

 
Resolved thank you for your help , Eleni's suggestion of adding the indicator to the chart along with EA worked fine
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