No MT4 Terminal installed.
Goatlol: no matter what I do it just comes up with "No MT4 Terminal installed."
- What “it?” There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
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- Start the terminal. Open File → Data Folder. Put the EA in the MQL4/Experts folder.
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Hello all,
I am trying to install my EA that I have downloaded to my Laptop. Works fine on my PC and I had no issues installing it there or my VPS.
My LQDFx MT4 terminal is installed on my C drive and no fancy folders. But no matter what I do it just comes up with "No MT4 Terminal installed."
Any help would be appreciated.