No MT4 Terminal installed.

New comment
 

Hello all,


I am trying to install my EA that I have downloaded to my Laptop. Works fine on my PC and I had no issues installing it there or my VPS.

My LQDFx MT4 terminal is installed on my C drive and no fancy folders. But no matter what I do it just comes up with "No MT4 Terminal installed."



Any help would be appreciated.

 
Goatlol: no matter what I do it just comes up with "No MT4 Terminal installed."
  1. What “it?” There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. Start the terminal. Open File → Data Folder. Put the EA in the MQL4/Experts folder.
New comment