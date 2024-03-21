MQL5 documentation inconsistency - Type of Execution vs. Fill Policy
@MetaQuotes, there seems to be 2 partially contradictory sources of information with regard to Type of Execution vs. allowable Fill Policy types - the information in both sources differs for IOC and Return fill policies. Which one is the correct one?
1) MQL5 Reference, namely in https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties#enum_order_type_filling and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#filling_example:
and:
"The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled at all times except for the "Market execution" mode (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET).
(...)
In case of pending orders, the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type should be used regardless of an execution type (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE), since such orders are not meant for execution at the time of sending."
2) MetaTrader 5 terminal help, namely https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/general_concept#execution_type:
and:
"For market orders, the Return policy is used only in the Exchange Execution mode, while for limit and stop limit ones, it is applied in the Market Execution and Exchange Execution modes."
I cannot see the contradiction? Don't they imply the same result?
There is contradictory information even in the tables, in the columns for IOC and Return... please compare both.
And in terms of the text I quoted:
The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled at all times enabled at all times except for the "Market execution" mode
vs."For market orders, the Return policy is used only in the Exchange Execution mode, while for limit and stop limit ones, it is applied in the Market Execution and Exchange Execution modes."
- www.metatrader5.com
There is contradictory information even in the tables, in the columns for IOC and Return... please compare both.
And in terms of the text I quoted:
The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled at all times enabled at all times except for the "Market execution" mode
vs."For market orders, the Return policy is used only in the Exchange Execution mode, while for limit and stop limit ones, it is applied in the Market Execution and Exchange Execution modes."
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@MetaQuotes, there seems to be 2 partially contradictory sources of information with regard to Type of Execution vs. allowable Fill Policy types - the information in both sources differs for IOC and Return fill policies. Which one is the correct one?
1) MQL5 Reference, namely in https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties#enum_order_type_filling and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#filling_example:
and:
"The ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type is enabled at all times except for the "Market execution" mode (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET).
(...)
In case of pending orders, the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN filling type should be used regardless of an execution type (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE), since such orders are not meant for execution at the time of sending."
2) MetaTrader 5 terminal help, namely https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/general_concept#execution_type:
and:
"For market orders, the Return policy is used only in the Exchange Execution mode, while for limit and stop limit ones, it is applied in the Market Execution and Exchange Execution modes."