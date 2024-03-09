Inquiring about the log of MT4

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Hello, I am dev app to read the Journal tab on MT4 by reading the log, which is going pretty well.

However, there is one issue I don't understand why, in the case of Order take-profit or stop-loss, it is not written to the log immediately. It requires other actions first or restarting MT4 for it to be written to the log file.

I would like to know if this case is a bug or if it is intended??



 
Manu Tabtim: , I am dev app to read the Journal tab on MT4 by reading the log, which is going pretty well.

Can't be done. Logs are cached and you can't force a flush.

 

Clearing cache and logs of Terminal may help


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