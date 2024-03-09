Inquiring about the log of MT4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I am dev app to read the Journal tab on MT4 by reading the log, which is going pretty well.
However, there is one issue I don't understand why, in the case of Order take-profit or stop-loss, it is not written to the log immediately. It requires other actions first or restarting MT4 for it to be written to the log file.
I would like to know if this case is a bug or if it is intended??