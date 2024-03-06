MT5 tester not connecting to agents, but loading up host pc cpu
Does high CPU usage on local host related to MT5 tester?
Don't know if this will help or not but try to install MT5 Strategy Tester to manage Local Network Farm from there
Luandre Ezra #:
Don't know if this will help or not but try to install MT5 Strategy Tester to manage Local Network Farm from there
Don't know if this will help or not but try to install MT5 Strategy Tester to manage Local Network Farm from there
Yes the high local host cpu is because the tester is running, but it should not be loading the host. The host maintains high cpu load without completing any testing and never connects to the remote agents.
What do you mean install the MT5 Strategy Tester, it is already installed? I assume you mean this https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download ?
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Stefan Marjoram #:
What do you mean install the MT5 Strategy Tester, it is already installed? I assume you mean this https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download ?
What do you mean install the MT5 Strategy Tester, it is already installed? I assume you mean this https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download ?
Yes that's what I meant. you can manage your local network through that program and I think it is more easy to manage it from there
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As per the title, i have had a weird issue for the past week and nothing seems to fix it.
Essentially, when starting a MT5 tester connecting to a remote xeon server. Instead of it connecting and loading up the server it ramps up the cpu usage on the host pc and never connects, its as if instead of connecting to the agents its deciding to use the host pc. Below is a screen shot of one example of what I mean, I deliberatly turned off the local agents and just used the network farm to demonstrate what I mean, if using local agents also this tends to freeze the host and requires force closing metatester to regain control.
Is anyone else having weird issues?
I have tried reinstalling windows, terminals and all other manner of things to no avail and its really screwing testing and optimisation of my ea. I can confirm that this happens with any EA and on 5 seperate servers if i use them as the host. There is a ticket open to support but no real response yet.