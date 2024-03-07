MQL5 market incomplete with VPS

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Good morning,

I've bought a VPS (OVHCloud) for my trading. I've installed MT5 and registered account but, when I open Market windows, the list isn't updated. Sometimes show me just 5 pages, other more and rarely complete list. Do you know why?

 
RobinRos:

Good morning,

I've bought a VPS (OVHCloud) for my trading. I've installed MT5 and registered account but, when I open Market windows, the list isn't updated. Sometimes show me just 5 pages, other more and rarely complete list. Do you know why

are you able to login to the MQL5 community on your MT5?

 
man1980 #:

are you able to login to the MQL5 community on your MT5?

yes. Everything seems ok. See attached files

Files:
1.png  13 kb
2.png  470 kb
 
RobinRos #:

yes. Everything seems ok. See attached files

Then go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Purchases.



 
z
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Then go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Purchases.



I've done. 

He show me an EA bought 01/21. But I've bought other 11 from 04/21 to 12/2023

 
RobinRos #:
z

I've done. 

He show me an EA bought 01/21. But I've bought other 11 from 04/21 to 12/2023

All your purchases are in your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robinros/market

If you do not see some your purchase for MT4 or for MT5 so use the following procedure:s

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

Do not forget to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login on Metatrader journal).
 
RobinRos #:
z

I've done. 

He show me an EA bought 01/21. But I've bought other 11 from 04/21 to 12/2023

Check carefully that were bought with the same MQL5 account and not another one.

Follow Sergey's link above to check your purchases.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

All your purchases are in your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robinros/market

If you do not see some your purchase for MT4 or for MT5 so use the following procedure:s


Do not forget to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login on Metatrader journal).

I tried. It's ok immediatly. Now I've checked again and the problem came back.

Moreover, I've the problem with Market, not signals

 
RobinRos #:

I tried. It's ok immediatly. Now I've checked again and the problem came back

Make sure that you bought the EAs that you are trying to find and install with the same MQL5 account that you are logged into in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

Also check the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.

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