ENUM inputs in debugger doesn't work as expected

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Hi everyone

Please if someone can help me with this highly frustrating problem.

I have a custom ENUM declared like so:

enum MA_TYPE
{MA_TYPE_SMA, //SMA
 MA_TYPE_EMA, //EMA
 MA_TYPE_DEMA, //DEMA
 MA_TYPE_TEMA, //TEMA
 MA_TYPE_FRAMA,//FRAMA
 MA_TYPE_LWMA //LWMA
};

My input parameters:

input int            rsiPeriod=14; 
input bool           smoothRsi=true;
input MA_TYPE        rsiSmoothMethod=MA_TYPE_LWMA; 
input int            rsiSmoothPeriod=20; 
input bool           smoothPrice=true; 
input MA_TYPE        priceSmoothMethod=MA_TYPE_DEMA; 
input int            priceSmoothPeriod=10;

However when I try to debug, the values I get is this:

The 2 ENUM parameters does not have the default values. Even when changing them in the indicator doesn't work.

I need to debug functions that gets called when the enums change, but the breakpoint doesn't get triggered because of the above issue.

Can someone please help?

 

The Debugger uses the parameter settings on the Strategy Tester no matter what you set in the EA directly:


That's why I temporarily set parameters for debugging in OnInit().

 
Carl Schreiber #:

The Debugger uses the parameter settings on the Strategy Tester no matter what you set in the EA directly:


That's why I temporarily set parameters for debugging in OnInit().

Thank you for replying Carl. So what you're saying is I can't change the input settings in the strategy tester? Or do I need to create copies of the input variables (as normal variables) and initialise them in OnInit and debug with them? 
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