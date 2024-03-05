ENUM inputs in debugger doesn't work as expected
The Debugger uses the parameter settings on the Strategy Tester no matter what you set in the EA directly:
That's why I temporarily set parameters for debugging in OnInit().
Carl Schreiber #:Thank you for replying Carl. So what you're saying is I can't change the input settings in the strategy tester? Or do I need to create copies of the input variables (as normal variables) and initialise them in OnInit and debug with them?
That's why I temporarily set parameters for debugging in OnInit().
The Debugger uses the parameter settings on the Strategy Tester no matter what you set in the EA directly:
That's why I temporarily set parameters for debugging in OnInit().
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Hi everyone
Please if someone can help me with this highly frustrating problem.
I have a custom ENUM declared like so:
My input parameters:
However when I try to debug, the values I get is this:
The 2 ENUM parameters does not have the default values. Even when changing them in the indicator doesn't work.
I need to debug functions that gets called when the enums change, but the breakpoint doesn't get triggered because of the above issue.
Can someone please help?