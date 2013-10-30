Debugging issues

Hi guys

I'm having trouble with getting my program to debug. I am still new to coding and have been following a Step-By-Step guide to study. I am at the point of debugging now and even though my meta editor is attached to a feed in the options, the run for the debug is blanked out. It doesn't explain anywere in the step-by-step guide what could be the cause for this to be blanked out. I can compile the code with arround 20 errors but can not debug at all. i have selected breakpoints for the debugger but still with no run option.

someone please help. 

 
Hello. Debugger is provided for tracking LOGICAL errors, before you can use it your code must be compiled. If it doesn't compile, you have SYNTAX errors. So you have to correct them. You can double-click on each error showed in errors tab to view where the error is.
 

Hello everybody.

I have trouble with debugging also. My program is very simple one and doesn't have any compilation error or warning but the debugging button is disabled.

Please guide me?

 
Can you provide a screenshot showing this disabled button ?
 
To make sure about the correctness of the program I copied a sample from Metaeditor 5. As you see the debug button is disabled. But when I run the sample the debug button is enabled!!!!


 
The problem is solved!!! :D my script was in wrong directory
 
I was going to say
