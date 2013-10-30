Debugging issues
Hi guys
I'm having trouble with getting my program to debug. I am still new to coding and have been following a Step-By-Step guide to study. I am at the point of debugging now and even though my meta editor is attached to a feed in the options, the run for the debug is blanked out. It doesn't explain anywere in the step-by-step guide what could be the cause for this to be blanked out. I can compile the code with arround 20 errors but can not debug at all. i have selected breakpoints for the debugger but still with no run option.
someone please help.
Hello everybody.
I have trouble with debugging also. My program is very simple one and doesn't have any compilation error or warning but the debugging button is disabled.
Please guide me?
Hello everybody.
I have trouble with debugging also. My program is very simple one and doesn't have any compilation error or warning but the debugging button is disabled.
Please guide me?
The problem is solved!!! :D my script was in wrong directory
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys
I'm having trouble with getting my program to debug. I am still new to coding and have been following a Step-By-Step guide to study. I am at the point of debugging now and even though my meta editor is attached to a feed in the options, the run for the debug is blanked out. It doesn't explain anywere in the step-by-step guide what could be the cause for this to be blanked out. I can compile the code with arround 20 errors but can not debug at all. i have selected breakpoints for the debugger but still with no run option.
someone please help.