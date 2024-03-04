P NEED HELP PLEASE
Giovanni Grillo:Hi! Check this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
Hi Everyone , I need your help please.
I am trying to upload my Expert Advisor on MyQL5, but it fails the validation saying not enough money. please see attached picture:
I dont understand why it says not enough money if is a tester and no accounts are linked. does anyone know how to fix it ?
Thanks so much
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Use CheckMoneyForTrade function from the link posted in previous comment.
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Hi Everyone , I need your help please.
I am trying to upload my Expert Advisor on MyQL5, but it fails the validation saying not enough money. please see attached picture:
I dont understand why it says not enough money if is a tester and no accounts are linked. does anyone know how to fix it ?
Thanks so much