I can't start my vps

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Hello since i migrated my vps to a challenge acount : eightcap demo4, my vps doesn't start, why ?
 
MQL5 VPS starts with a new migration, try to perform one.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
MQL5 VPS starts with a new migration, try to perform one.

It works, thanks

 

but i cant even migrate it

this error appear :

2024.03.04 00:04:50.932    Virtual Hosting: 6562048 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 Singapore 03' (18.136.60.134:443 failed)

i cant even change my vps and i just rent it 2 minute ago. it not easy like last month i did it huhhh

anything that can help???

 
Tham Kub #:

but i cant even migrate it

this error appear :

2024.03.04 00:04:50.932    Virtual Hosting: 6562048 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 Singapore 03' (18.136.60.134:443 failed)

i cant even change my vps and i just rent it 2 minute ago. it not easy like last month i did it huhhh

anything that can help???

Try again later or tomorrow, maybe the server is under maintenance or something, its Sunday today.

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