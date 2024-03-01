Does EA Deinit and ReInit when market close and Open back?
anuj71: does MT4/MT5 Deinit and Reinit automatically?No chart changes or EA removals, so no Deinit. The terminal usually looses connection to the server (as the broker does maintenance) and eventually reconnects.
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Hello,
Saturday and Sunday market closed so EA does not performance and Monday market reopened. So between Market close and Market Open does MT4/MT5 Deinit and Reinit automatically?
Deinit when market is closed (Saturday) and Reinit when market is opened (Monday)? or EA does not deinit and reinit?