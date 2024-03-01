Does EA Deinit and ReInit when market close and Open back?

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[Deleted]  

Hello,


Saturday and Sunday market closed so EA does not performance and Monday market reopened. So between Market close and Market Open does MT4/MT5 Deinit and Reinit automatically?


Deinit when market is closed (Saturday) and Reinit when market is opened (Monday)? or EA does not deinit and reinit?

 
anuj71: does MT4/MT5 Deinit and Reinit automatically?
No chart changes or EA removals, so no Deinit. The terminal usually looses connection to the server (as the broker does maintenance) and eventually reconnects.
[Deleted]  
William Roeder #:
The terminal usually looses connection to the server (as the broker does maintenance) and eventually reconnects.

Sometime, Broker servers get disconnect and reconnect even on Week days




So, If this disconnect and reconnect automatically than no Deinit?.

 
anuj71 #:

Sometime, Broker servers get disconnect and reconnect even on Week days




So, If this disconnect and reconnect automatically than no Deinit?.

No.
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