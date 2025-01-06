Experts: Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies

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Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies:

[@Buy_Sell_Close] Manual trading EA for trading newbies, EA can be used in backtesting visual mode, EA can also be used in live trading. You can practice your own trading system in backtesting.

Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies

Author: Hui Qiu

 
That is a good tool Hui. I like it a lot. Thank you for posting the MQL4 :-))
 

Thanks Hui, there seems to be a small coding error with the Sell trades, I notice it even on your screenshot.

When you have Buy trades or multiple buy trades the EA gives the overview, like this:


However, when it is a sell trade or multiple sell trades, it doesn't, like this:

Regards

RM 

 
retireme #:

Thanks Hui, there seems to be a small coding error with the Sell trades, I notice it even on your screenshot.

When you have Buy trades or multiple buy trades the EA gives the overview, like this:


However, when it is a sell trade or multiple sell trades, it doesn't, like this:

Regards

RM 

Oh! thanks, new version fixed this bug!!

 

Hi Hui, thank you for this tool, it could be very useful.

I have noted a small error - when the Expert is removed from the Chart, the boxes disappear, however the writing (in Lime) at the top right of the screen remains.

The writing only disappears once the original Chart Template is re-applied.


Kindly look into this error.


Thanks

 

not just for newbies :D

Please make one for mt5 too!

 
cvdm001 #:

Hi Hui, thank you for this tool, it could be very useful.

I have noted a small error - when the Expert is removed from the Chart, the boxes disappear, however the writing (in Lime) at the top right of the screen remains.

The writing only disappears once the original Chart Template is re-applied.


Kindly look into this error.


Thanks

Ok, As you wish, Deleted UI Text OnDeinit，in version 1.22

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

not just for newbies :D

Please make one for mt5 too!

There are no plans to write the MT5 version, My wish in releasing the MT4 source code is to get more people to improve it

 

Hi, this is very useful , thanks, however I'm trying to test an end of day strategy but when i buy or sell it doesn't do it till the end of the next day,

can you fix this please? it would be ok if it bought or sold on the open of the next day if poss, thanks.

Steve

 
Automated-Trading:

Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies:

Author: Hui Qiu

Looks like a simple EMA/SMA strategy

 
Very useful tool thank you.
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