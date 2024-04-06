Experts: Bollinger band
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Jia Le Zou #:
The buy/sell code is commented out - remove // to make it trade.
I am a beginner programmer in MQL5. Your Bollinger band EA uses the MQL5 library and may be helpful. Thank you. I am also developing my own EA. The implementation of Buy and Sell orders using "Average Ashi, HeikinAshi" (double-sided trading is prohibited) and Trailing Stop has been completed and is ready for execution. However, the results of the backtest depend on the environment of the currency pair. During the trend, it is a positive profit, but during a range market, it accumulates loss. Your Bollinger Band EA will make a profit, even during a bad market while steadily lowering the margin maintenance rate, but if there is no enough margin, it seems that "bankruptcy" is waiting. While searching for universal EA logic, I think that it is impossible, and I feel that EA needs to be used according to the market environment. Unfortunately, I haven't gotten the answer yet. Anyway, thank you very much.
"God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy" which missed here while coding this EA? Loss of 414.51 on EURUSD 1min for last one year! Answer: People are crazy while on beer! Biden: Don't! Don't! Don't! Me: Don't! Don't! Don't! use it
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Bollinger band:
Now we will get the code with function and purpose as below: 1. How to call and using the bollinger band 2. How to call and using the volume tick 3. How to call and using the Moving average volume. 4. How to code using the Trailling & Check volume lot size
Author: Dao Thanh Tan