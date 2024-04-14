Experts: Breakout H1 Trading
Thank you for posting , Simple and effective , Much appreciated , I think EXPERT_MAGIC can be removed as it is not used
Thats a cool EA! I was planning to do Something similar, but I keep failing the whole time, could you maybe Help me? Would be very appreciated :)
EA does not open any trades in tester.
It only shows range.
It only shows range.
Please note that: the entryprice of sell order replce from entryprice= Hh-distance by entryprice= Ll-distance
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Breakout H1 Trading:
Short description.
Author: Dao Thanh Tan