Experts: Breakout H1 Trading

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Breakout H1 Trading:

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Breakout H1 Trading

Author: Dao Thanh Tan

 
Thank you for posting , Simple and effective , Much appreciated , I think EXPERT_MAGIC can be removed as it is not used
 
linfo2 #:
Thank you for posting , Simple and effective , Much appreciated , I think EXPERT_MAGIC can be removed as it is not used
Thank so much for your advise!
 
linfo2 #:
Thank you for posting , Simple and effective , Much appreciated , I think EXPERT_MAGIC can be removed as it is not used
Why is magic_nember removed? It's important to distinguish between EAs when running
 
Nguyen Quoc Hung #:

There where 2 inputs specified for the ea , 

     m_magic is used ,  EXPERT_MAGIC was not can be commented or removed without affecting anything 

 
Thats a cool EA! I was planning to do Something similar, but I keep failing the whole time, could you maybe Help me? Would be very appreciated :)
 
ultimate3101 #:
Thats a cool EA! I was planning to do Something similar, but I keep failing the whole time, could you maybe Help me? Would be very appreciated :)
Hu my friend. Ca. I help you
 
Dao Thanh Tan #:
Hu my friend. Ca. I help you
Hi my friend. Can O help you?
 
EA does not open any trades in tester.
It only shows range.
 
timmytrade #:
EA does not open any trades in tester.
It only shows range.
You open the code base and unlock command trade.buy and trade.sell
 
Please note that: the entryprice of sell order replce from entryprice= Hh-distance by entryprice= Ll-distance 
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