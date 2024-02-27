The UI is a mess, you need to fix this
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
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It's very easy to move the windows accidentally in MT5, but it is very hard to re-arrange them to a previous position, just look at this mess:
I was just running the optimizer and tried to click one of the tabs, then the whole navigator, charts and symbol window went crazy and sunk to the bottom. I tried to pull the symbol window up and it got stuck at the top where I am not able to reach the title bar to move it around anymore, I can just change its size. Restarting the platform makes it appear in the bottom, but it is a pain to move it around to the top where I want it to be:
Another problem: The "chart X close" button is too small and too close to the "exit X platform" button, I am always accidentally closing the whole platform when I just want to exit one of the chart.
This should be fixed.