EA OnTick() fuction run even when automated Trading is off?

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[Deleted]  

Hello,



Even when Automated Trading setting is turned off, EA functions are getting called. Is this normal? or it due to some error?.


if((!Close_Buy_Limit) && Buy_Limit && trades_count(BuyLimitMagic) == 0 && istochastic_16 > up_level)
        {
         ResetLastError();
         gTicket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, Lot_Size, Ask, Slippage, StopLoss_BuyEntry, TakeProfit_BuyEntry, (BuyLimitTradeComment + trades_count(BuyLimitMagic)), BuyLimitMagic, 0, White);
         if(_LastError != ERR_NO_ERROR && _LastError != ERR_NO_MQLERROR)
            Print("Initial Buy Limit Order Error Code : " + GetLastError());
        }
      if((!Close_Sell_Limit) && Sell_Limit && trades_count(SellLimitMagic) == 0 && istochastic_16 < lo_level)
        {
         ResetLastError();
         gTicket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, Lot_Size, Bid, Slippage, StopLoss_SellEntry, TakeProfit_SellEntry, (SellLimitTradeComment + trades_count(SellLimitMagic)), SellLimitMagic, 0, Aqua);
         if(_LastError != ERR_NO_ERROR && _LastError != ERR_NO_MQLERROR)
            Print("Initial Sell Limit Order Error Code : " + GetLastError());
        }
[Deleted]  
It's normal. The only thing is it won't open or close or modify a position/order automatically via EA.
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