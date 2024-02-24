EA OnTick() fuction run even when automated Trading is off?
It's normal. The only thing is it won't open or close or modify a position/order automatically via EA.
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Hello,
Even when Automated Trading setting is turned off, EA functions are getting called. Is this normal? or it due to some error?.