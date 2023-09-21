Is there a pattern to the chaos? Let's try to find it! Machine learning on the example of a specific sample. - page 31

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Forester #:

The gist of the answer is also expected. :)
Then we'll see you on the cover of Forbes or on the Nobel Prize.

Would you sell that Grail for money?

No.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

I understood correctly in this thread ML/DL/NN has triumphed and it forecasts (not trading yet) in plus with zero spread/commission but on randomly generated inputs?

and it's being seriously discussed.

Could you do it again?
 
RomFil #:

I added a column: "1" buy, "-1" sell. Opening a deal in case of a signal change to the opposite one. I think I did it correctly, but I didn't check it ... :) Laziness.

On the chart without spread and commission this is the result in points:

Results: PR=157488 +trades=778 -trades=18 (profit, number of positive and negative trades)

Spread of 0.00050:


Results: PR=117688 +trades=629 -trades=167

Spread at 0.00100:

PR=77888 +trades=427 -trades=369

Spread at 200:


PR=-1712 +trades=241 -trades=555

and got the inverse function of crossing two MAs .....

again the same pitfalls, if you try to trade not virtually, but at least on demo.
 

I propose to download a new sample - which is small in the number of predictors and strings - so it will be relatively fast to learn.

However, I have not managed to get something interesting out of it yet - please show me the level of skill!

Or just share the results.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

I suggest downloading the new sample - which is small in the number of predictors and rows - so it will be relatively quick to learn.

However, I have not managed to get anything interesting out of it yet - please show me the level of skill!

Or just share the results.

Hi!

Sample train:

sample test:

Exam sample:

Calculations are done for POINT=0.00001, spread and commission = 0.

I didn't find OP,HI,LO,CL separately in the sample - maybe I wasn't looking hard enough ... :)

The results may be better for them.

The approach is very simple ... :)

 
RomFil #:

Hi!

...

The approach is simple as hell ... :)

Hello. What's the approach?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Hello. What's the approach?

No catch!!! :)

Like last time, the graph that is analysed and predicted is the last column transformed by the formula target(i)=target(i-1)+Target_100_Sell(i). The resulting graph is like this:

Next, the graph data is run through the GA and the best SUPER-oscillator coefficients are obtained:

An enlargement from 1000 to 1300 counts:

Next, a neural network committee tries to predict the future value by one step. The resulting predictions are driven into patternnet and tries to get a signal from horizons + two counts ahead. The error for one step is around 5-6%, for two steps 11-13%. Well, the patternnet output and analysis of the chart itself determines either up or down. I.e. always in the market, either buy or sell.

 
RomFil #:

No catch!!! :)

Just like last time, the graph that is analysed and predicted is the last column transformed by the formula target(i)=target(i-1)+Target_100_Sell(i). The resulting graph is like this:

Next, the graph data is run through the GA and the best SUPERoscillator coefficients are obtained:

Enlarged from 1000 to 1300 counts:

Next, a neural network committee tries to predict the future value by one step. The resulting predictions are driven into patternnet and tries to get a signal from horizons + two counts ahead. The error for one step is around 5-6%, for two steps 11-13%. Well, the patternnet output and analysis of the chart itself determines either up or down. I.e. always in the market, either buy or sell.

Sounds incredible!

Is it possible to get a ready-made model to reproduce the results?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

That sounds incredible!

Is it possible to get a ready-made model to reproduce the results?

I suggest re-reading the answer from the last page: https: //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/434981/page30#comment_45863608.

The whole point here is that it took a lot of time and effort to get a seemingly very simple result.

But the conjuncture has changed, hence the decision to price the question (only one copy of the material in one hands): 92k$. :)

And to the haters (especially those who write about all sorts of MA, MO and the victory of pallor over reason) I would like to ask only one question: "Is it weak to repeat such a result?".

Sincerely, RomFil

Есть ли закономерность в хаосе? Попробуем поискать! Машинное обучение на примере конкретной выборки. - Попробуйте провести вертикальные по экстремумам. Подписывайтесь на обложку Форбс или на нобелевке
Есть ли закономерность в хаосе? Попробуем поискать! Машинное обучение на примере конкретной выборки. - Попробуйте провести вертикальные по экстремумам. Подписывайтесь на обложку Форбс или на нобелевке
  • 2023.03.25
  • www.mql5.com
и если модель часто ошибается в последнее время - занизить ей вес - на сколько и как - тут можно фантазировать. Предсказания не видно - скорее запаздывание вашего осциллятора, который у вас прогнозом является
 
RomFil #:

I suggest re-reading the response from the last page: https: //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/434981/page30#comment_45863608

The whole point here is that it took a lot of time and effort to get a seemingly very simple result.

But the conjuncture has changed, hence the decision to price the issue (only one copy of the material in one hands): 92k$. :)

And the haters (especially those who write about all sorts of MA, MO and the victory of pallor over reason) want to ask only one question: "Is it weak to repeat a similar result?".

Sincerely, RomFil

Note, I did not ask for material to repeat the results, but I am interested to look at the result itself in the form of a model.

Do you plan to participate in the contest?

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