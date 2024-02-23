Hi all. Who know , how to adjust the balance

New comment
 

Hi all.Who know how to adjust the chart on mt5, help me

How do I move the banlace bar down like before? I clicked on the wrong screen and now the chart order is messed up

Files:
pic_30.PNG  60 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

New comment