Hi all. Who know , how to adjust the balance
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
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Hi all.Who know how to adjust the chart on mt5, help me
How do I move the banlace bar down like before? I clicked on the wrong screen and now the chart order is messed up