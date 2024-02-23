My posts are gone

New comment
 

Hello Everyone,

All my posts(blogs) about my product are gone now, even the post in which I shared my product demo version now goes to nowhere. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753252

Why is that? what can I do to get those pages back? Thanks

Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
 

are they here perhaps ? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/my/drafts

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

are they here perhaps ? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/my/drafts

No they are gone, I suspect maybe because they contains my Telegram and youtube address, MQL5 has deleted them without notice.

 
Fatemeh Ameri #:

No they are gone, I suspect maybe because they contains my Telegram and youtube address, MQL5 has deleted them without notice.

Your youtube can be seen if you'd link a youtube video to the product overview . 

I've also got a blogpost with a telegram link but it is not linked to a product , it is still undeleted.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Your youtube can be seen if you'd link a youtube video to the product overview . 

I've also got a blogpost with a telegram link but it is not linked to a product , it is still undeleted.

Then maybe telegram link is not the issue,
How I can find out the problem? should I send a ticket to service desk about it?

 
Fatemeh Ameri #:

Then maybe telegram link is not the issue,
How I can find out the problem? should I send a ticket to service desk about it?

yeah .

ask in this group too :

MetaTrader Questions and Answers

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

yeah .

ask in this group too :

MetaTrader Questions and Answers

How I can find that group?
 
Is there anyone here who can help me out??
 
Fatemeh Ameri #:
How I can find that group?

search for it in your messages section

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

search for it in your messages section

I have searched, but could not find any group with that title.


 
Fatemeh Ameri #:

I have searched, but could not find any group with that title.


You can make your blog post once again, but be sure that if you are not  in draft, and for that you should tick the following:

If not so your blog post is coming to your draft, and this draft post, and no one can see (except you) this "draft post" (on the left side of the webpage):

123
New comment