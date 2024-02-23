My posts are gone
are they here perhaps ?
are they here perhaps ?
No they are gone, I suspect maybe because they contains my Telegram and youtube address, MQL5 has deleted them without notice.
No they are gone, I suspect maybe because they contains my Telegram and youtube address, MQL5 has deleted them without notice.
Your youtube can be seen if you'd link a youtube video to the product overview .
I've also got a blogpost with a telegram link but it is not linked to a product , it is still undeleted.
Your youtube can be seen if you'd link a youtube video to the product overview .
I've also got a blogpost with a telegram link but it is not linked to a product , it is still undeleted.
Then maybe telegram link is not the issue,
How I can find out the problem? should I send a ticket to service desk about it?
I have searched, but could not find any group with that title.
You can make your blog post once again, but be sure that if you are not in draft, and for that you should tick the following:
If not so your blog post is coming to your draft, and this draft post, and no one can see (except you) this "draft post" (on the left side of the webpage):
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Hello Everyone,
All my posts(blogs) about my product are gone now, even the post in which I shared my product demo version now goes to nowhere. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753252
Why is that? what can I do to get those pages back? Thanks