Get the Pips based on symbol digit

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[Deleted]  

Which one should i use.


With Point : 

 double Pips;  
if(Digits == 3 || Digits == 5)
      Pips = 10.0 * Point;
   else
      Pips = Point;

With Ticksize : 

 double Pips;  
if(Digits == 3 || Digits == 5)
      Pips = 10.0 * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE);
   else
      Pips = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE);
 

PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
          Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
          Percentage in point - Wikipedia

Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
          How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
          Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #:

PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
          Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
          Percentage in point - Wikipedia

Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
          How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
          Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)



I am trying to use Pips  for input declaration and later convert pips into Pipet by  defined value * Pips.

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