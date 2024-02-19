Get the Pips based on symbol digit
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
Percentage in point - Wikipedia
Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
Percentage in point - Wikipedia
Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
I am trying to use Pips for input declaration and later convert pips into Pipet by defined value * Pips.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Which one should i use.
With Point :
With Ticksize :