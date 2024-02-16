MQL: Please stop this craziness
Dear mwl members, please abandon your stupid update policy forcing users to updates. Today again all my running accounts were logged out with opened trades. Are you crazy???
Update costs me a lo of time since I need to restart 20 terminals and configuring aaaall EAs over and over again.
Please stop this CRAZYNESS.
- change my password
- Unable to connect to my VPS
- After Restart and upadet: Editor on vps: terminal not found??
/noupdate does not work anymore?
Gianluca Bonfanti #:
/noupdate does not work anymore?
/noupdate does not work anymore?
No, my accounts simply were disconnected from the brokers (after a refused to update for a month or so)
ps: these are the updates which are forced upon users (one from 100 mqh files diffs):
a simple update in the copyright...
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