Change password, I don't know the issued existing password, no change password link available
Use this link to reset your MQL5 account password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Steve Rollinson #:
Can I get a refund if I cant use the products I buy in Market place, says go to seller, I don't know who that is, I bought it from you, here.
Can I get a refund if I cant use the products I buy in Market place, says go to seller, I don't know who that is, I bought it from you, here.
MQL5.com Market is a marketplace where verified sellers are selling their products, so you bought from a specific seller through this website.
You can locate and contact the seller that you've bought from, in the product's page, on the top of the description.
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I have made purchases in market place, went back to Meta Trader 5, no purchases visible, tried to link MT% to MQL5, I don't know my login details and they cant be changed?