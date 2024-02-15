Change password, I don't know the issued existing password, no change password link available

New comment
 

I have made purchases in market place, went back to Meta Trader 5, no purchases visible, tried to link MT% to MQL5, I don't know my login details and they cant be changed?

 
Use this link to reset your MQL5 account password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
 
Can I get a refund if I cant use the products I buy in Market place, says go to seller, I don't know who that is, I bought it from you, here.
 
Steve Rollinson #:
Can I get a refund if I cant use the products I buy in Market place, says go to seller, I don't know who that is, I bought it from you, here.

MQL5.com Market is a marketplace where verified sellers are selling their products, so you bought from a specific seller through this website.

You can locate and contact the seller that you've bought from, in the product's page, on the top of the description.



New comment