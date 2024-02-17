backtest shows swap for islamic (swap-free) accounts
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk: Is there any idea?
Ask your broker.
William Roeder #:
Ask your broker.
Ask your broker.
I already asked my broker this question but they passed the ball to the EA developer. :)
The ea developer is me, and if they dont accept the problem comes from them, how can i ask to the broker :S
just like William said it is related to broker. Try to reinstall using your broker installer, it should be already the latest MT5.
if there's no swap then the problem is related to the updating the MT5 and I referring not to update in the future and if you want to update try reinstall using your broker installer.
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I have my own EA to test it in my broker. While testing, it shows swap fee but it wasnt showing before. It happened after updating mt5. How can i fix it? Is there any idea?