_AppliedTo Return 0 When Calling iCustom
I will publish the code here for those who do not want to download the file
My Test MACD code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Import, Include & Define | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Import & Include #define indexMACDVal 0 #define indexMACDColor 1 #define indexMAFast 2 #define indexMASlow 3 #define TESTMA "\\Indicators\\TestMA.ex5" // #resource TESTMA //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © " #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_color1 C'49,242,49', C'242,49,49' //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs and variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int inpMAFastPeriod = 12; // Fast MA Period input int inpMASlowPeriod = 26; // Slow MA Period input int inpCaseTest = 1; double bufferMACDValue[]; double bufferMACDColors[]; double bufferMAFast[]; double bufferMASlow[]; // Handles int handleMAFast; int handleMASlow; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inpPriceFast = PRICE_CLOSE; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inpPriceSlow = PRICE_CLOSE; // Others int longestPeriod; string indicatorShortName; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorInit(); longestPeriod = MathMax(inpMAFastPeriod, inpMASlowPeriod); if(handleMAFast == INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; if(handleMASlow == INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; // Check result return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { ArraySetAsSeries(price, true); int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated < 1) { limit = rates_total - longestPeriod; } else if(limit == 0) ++limit; if(CopyBuffer(handleMAFast, 0, 0, limit, bufferMAFast) < 1 || CopyBuffer(handleMASlow, 0, 0, limit, bufferMASlow) < 1) return prev_calculated; for(int bar = (limit)-1; bar > -1 && !IsStopped(); --bar) { bufferMACDValue[bar] = bufferMAFast[bar] - bufferMASlow[bar]; if(bufferMACDValue[bar] < 0) bufferMACDColors[bar] = 0; else bufferMACDColors[bar] = 1; } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void IndicatorInit() { indicatorShortName = StringFormat("MACD(%d, %d)", inpMAFastPeriod, inpMASlowPeriod); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, indicatorShortName); PlotIndexSetString(indexMACDVal, PLOT_LABEL, "MACD"); PlotIndexSetInteger(indexMACDVal, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM); PlotIndexSetInteger(indexMACDVal, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); PlotIndexSetInteger(indexMACDVal, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, 2); PlotIndexSetInteger(indexMACDVal, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, longestPeriod); SetIndexBuffer(indexMACDVal, bufferMACDValue, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(indexMAFast, bufferMACDValue, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(indexMASlow, bufferMACDValue, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(indexMACDColor, bufferMACDColors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // Case 1: Test without Applied price input if(inpCaseTest == 1) { Print("Case 1: Test without Applied price input"); handleMAFast = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMAFastPeriod); handleMASlow = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMASlowPeriod); } // Case 2: Test with Applied price input else if(inpCaseTest == 2) { Print("Case 2: Test with Applied price input"); handleMAFast = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMAFastPeriod, inpPriceFast); handleMASlow = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMASlowPeriod, inpPriceSlow); } // Case 3: Test with previous handle else { Print("Case 3: Test with previous handle"); handleMAFast = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMAFastPeriod, inpPriceFast); handleMASlow = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, TESTMA, inpMASlowPeriod, handleMAFast); } ArraySetAsSeries(bufferMACDValue, true); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferMACDColors, true); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferMASlow, true); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferMAFast, true); } //+==================================================================+
TestMA:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Import, Include & Define | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Import & Include #define indexBufferEMA 0 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © " #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrWhite #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs and variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int inpCallBack = 26; // Call Back Periods double bufferEMA[]; string indicatorShortName; double weight = 2 / (inpCallBack + 1.0); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorInit(); Print("_LastError: ", _LastError); Print("inpCallBack: ", inpCallBack, ", _AppliedTo: ", getIndicatorDataDescription(_AppliedTo)); // Check result return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { ArraySetAsSeries(price, true); int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated < 1) { limit = rates_total - inpCallBack; bufferEMA[limit] = price[limit]; } else if(limit == 0) ++limit; for(int bar = limit-1; bar > -1 && !IsStopped(); --bar) { bufferEMA[bar] = (weight * (price[bar] - bufferEMA[bar+1])) + bufferEMA[bar+1]; } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void IndicatorInit() { indicatorShortName = StringFormat("EMA(%d)", inpCallBack); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, indicatorShortName); SetIndexBuffer(indexBufferEMA, bufferEMA, INDICATOR_DATA); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferEMA, true); ArrayInitialize(bufferEMA, 0); PlotIndexSetDouble(indexBufferEMA, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string getIndicatorDataDescription(int data_id) { string descr=""; switch(data_id) { case(0): descr="It's first type of OnCalculate() - no data buffer"; break; case(1): descr="Indicator calculates on Close price"; break; case(2): descr="Indicator calculates on Open price"; break; case(3): descr="Indicator calculates on High price"; break; case(4): descr="Indicator calculates on Low price"; break; case(5): descr="Indicator calculates on Median Price (HL/2)"; break; case(6): descr="Indicator calculates on Typical Price (HLC/3)"; break; case(7): descr="Indicator calculates on Weighted Price (HLCC/4)"; break; case(8): descr="Indicator calculates Previous Indicator's data"; break; case(9): descr="Indicator calculates on First Indicator's data"; break; default: descr="Indicator calculates on data of indicator with handle="+string(data_id); break; } //--- return descr; } //+==================================================================+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Does anyone have the answers to the above questions?
still no answer, this may be a bug of MQL5, I will report to the development team about this issue when I have time
Honestly I did not go through all data you provided above. But a good solution is to merge the indicators' codes in the final indicator instead of applying iCustom which is prone to load issues.
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Hi, I'm testing some features, and am stuck trying to use data from another indicator using iCustom()
The goal is that I want to pass applied price or an indicator handle to iCustom, but in that Indicator it always returns value = 0. My TestMA indicator works without any problem
Specifically here, I create 2 MA handles to calculate MACD with 3 cases:
1. After nearly a dozen times of reloading the indicator, I see that case 2 sometimes works, sometimes not, why?
2. Why doesn't handleMASlow use the value of handleMAFast, and _LastError has a value of 0? How can I use the data from the previous handle in this case?
3. When not passing the Applied price parameter (case 1), why doesn't it call the default value?