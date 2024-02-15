How do I get a report like this? When I press report in MT5 it is empty
Make sure that your MT5 build is 1450+ and that the trading account that you are logged into has some trading history performed.
Jakob Mark Kristoffersen #:
It is blank for me when I press report?
It may be related to Microsoft Edge WebView2 which should be installed on your Windows (there are several threads on the forum about it):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.10.11 23:12
Since both your cases seem to be related to Windows Server, it could be that the WebView2 components are also dependant on some other functionality that is not installed by default compared to desktop versions of Windows.
So, I would recommend you manually install the Microsoft Edge WebView2 runtime directly and see if that helps.
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How do I get a report like this? When I press report in MT5 it is empty