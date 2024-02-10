New User Login issue
Hello,
I just activated my MT4 account through [broker name redacted], and I have been trying to log into MT4 on my laptop and on the web, but every time I try to login it does not work. To my understanding the login is the number your broker gives you and your password is the password from the brokerage that you use. I have changed the password a lot, and I still have not been able to login. If you could help me resolve this issue I would greatly appreciate it.
- [Archive] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 9: November 2011)
- MQL5 password issue
- Login issue
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Brian Relford: I just activated my MT4 account through [broker name redacted], and I have been trying to log into MT4 on my laptop and on the web, but every time I try to login it does not work. To my understanding the login is the number your broker gives you and your password is the password from the brokerage that you use. I have changed the password a lot, and I still have not been able to login. If you could help me resolve this issue I would greatly appreciate it.
Where exactly are you inputting the login credentials?
It should be at the "Login to Trade Account" dialogue box window ...
And remember to use the correct trade server name supplied by your broker.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register