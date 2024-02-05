Huge difference between passed items and total passes items in MetaTrade5 optimization result
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I really appreciate your concern.
My problem was the difference between "total passes" and "passed" numbers after completing optimization process. For example, I have a message that states: "total passes 1512 (1274 passed on ...)" while the optimization seems to be completed- Stop button changed to Start button, all processing cores became ready, Settings and Inputs tabs are free to work with, etc.
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Waiting 4 days to get optimization result from my expert, and I faced this issue.
There is difference about 200 items between passed items and total passes number.
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Note: First thing I've checked after getting this result, I saw gaps between passed numbers (in list):
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so I follow the parameter changes between upper/lower items and guessed missed parameters and got single backtest with that .(because I thought it was a reason like out of money or something like getting error at backtest process). But that single test was successful and no error occurred!
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