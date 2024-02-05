Huge difference between passed items and total passes items in MetaTrade5 optimization result

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Waiting 4 days to get optimization result from my expert, and I faced this issue.

There is difference about 200 items between passed items and total passes number.

[redacted URL by moderator]

  • 1. What is the reason ?
  • 2. How to find which parameters condition not passed? (I need to do backtest again because I can't wait another 4 days to get complete result)

Note: First thing I've checked after getting this result, I saw gaps between passed numbers (in list):

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so I follow the parameter changes between upper/lower items and guessed missed parameters and got single backtest with that .(because I thought it was a reason like out of money or something like getting error at backtest process). But that single test was successful and no error occurred!

System Specifications:

  • Windows 10 Pro x64
  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4158)
Processing optimization results using the graphical interface
Processing optimization results using the graphical interface
  • www.mql5.com
This is a continuation of the idea of processing and analysis of optimization results. This time, our purpose is to select the 100 best optimization results and display them in a GUI table. The user will be able to select a row in the optimization results table and receive a multi-symbol balance and drawdown graph on separate charts.
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Verify the "Filters" ... Where to View the Optimization Results - Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help

Enable all of them to see all passes.

Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies ( Expert Advisors ) before using them for live trading. During testing, an...
 

I really appreciate your concern.

My problem was the difference between "total passes" and "passed" numbers after completing optimization process. For example, I have a message that states: "total passes 1512 (1274 passed on ...)" while the optimization seems to be completed- Stop button changed to Start button, all processing cores became ready, Settings and Inputs tabs are free to work with, etc.

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