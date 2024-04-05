Ctrl + Selecting text in IDE jumping cursor to declaration
Build 4166 is a "beta" build. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then stick with the officially released build, currently 4153.
Use your backups and restore to the an earlier build.
Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can find older builds in his MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive — https://t.me/+FjsyKhm0TqAwMjQy
if i install any of this, then it make new terminal ID folder on installation so this link is not good for what i asked originally, rolling back without affecting my terminal ID folder which has my projects. Also its unauthorized source of exe download so i would not choose it.
They are not installations. They are the bare executable files to be replaced.
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in journal: pages of Chart: Saved.
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.02.02 12:56
Yes, just copy over the 3 executable files.
- terminal64.exe
- metaeditor64.exe
- metatester64.exeEDIT: Yes, "botched" is a very technical and sophisticated term 😅
They are not installations. They are the bare executable files to be replaced.
Problem solved after replacing files v4153 so it was bug in beta build. ThanksEdit : After replacing v4153 MT5 keeps updating beta again, I do not wish to disconnect MT5 demo account so I made liveupdate folder "read only" and now I am able to finally start work today.
Problem solved after replacing files v4153 so it was bug in beta build. ThanksEdit : After replacing v4153 MT5 keeps updating beta again, I do not wish to disconnect MT5 demo account so I made liveupdate folder "read only" and now I am able to finally start work today.
It's not a bug but a feature.
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Ctrl + Selecting text in IDE jumping cursor to declaration of variable or function (selection)
This issue started coming on new update or Is something wrongly modified in my windows / mt5 terminal settings?
How can i fix it?