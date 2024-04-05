Ctrl + Selecting text in IDE jumping cursor to declaration

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[Deleted]  

Ctrl + Selecting text in IDE jumping cursor to declaration of variable or function (selection)

This issue started coming on new update or Is something wrongly modified in my windows / mt5 terminal settings?

How can i fix it?


Files:
Untitled_Projectk2e.gif  16252 kb
[Deleted]  

Build 4166 is a "beta" build. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then stick with the officially released build, currently 4153.

Use your backups and restore to the an earlier build.

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Fernando Carreiro #:

Build 4166 is a "beta" build. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then stick with the officially released build, currently 4153.

Use your backups and restore to the an earlier build.

How to roll back to stable build without affecting my mql5 files. I dont have backup
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Arpit T #: How to roll back to stable build without affecting my mql5 files. I dont have backup

This forum is filled with posts about "beta" builds and about how you should keep backups. Have you still not learned the lesson?

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Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can find older builds in his MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive — https://t.me/+FjsyKhm0TqAwMjQy
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Fernando Carreiro #:
Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can find older builds in his MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive — https://t.me/+FjsyKhm0TqAwMjQy

if i install any of this, then it make new terminal ID folder on installation so this link is not good for what i asked originally, rolling back without affecting my terminal ID folder which has my projects. Also its unauthorized source of exe download so i would not choose it.

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: if i install any of this, then it make new terminal ID folder on installation so this link is not good for what i asked originally, rolling back without affecting my terminal ID folder which has my projects. Also its unauthorized source of exe download so i would not choose it.

They are not installations. They are the bare executable files to be replaced.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

in journal: pages of Chart: Saved.

Fernando Carreiro, 2024.02.02 12:56

Yes, just copy over the 3 executable files.

  • terminal64.exe
  • metaeditor64.exe
  • metatester64.exe
EDIT: Yes, "botched" is a very technical and sophisticated term 😅
    [Deleted]  
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    They are not installations. They are the bare executable files to be replaced.

    Problem solved after replacing files v4153 so it was bug in beta build. Thanks

    Edit : After replacing v4153 MT5 keeps updating beta again, I do not wish to disconnect MT5 demo account so I made liveupdate folder "read only" and now I am able to finally start work today.
     
    Arpit T #:

    Problem solved after replacing files v4153 so it was bug in beta build. Thanks

    Edit : After replacing v4153 MT5 keeps updating beta again, I do not wish to disconnect MT5 demo account so I made liveupdate folder "read only" and now I am able to finally start work today.

    It's not a bug but a feature.

    MQL Editor переход к определению по ctrl+click - Включите переход к определению функции или объявлению переменной по ctrl клик левой мыши, чтобы выделить слово целиком.
    MQL Editor переход к определению по ctrl+click - Включите переход к определению функции или объявлению переменной по ctrl клик левой мыши, чтобы выделить слово целиком.
    • 2023.12.20
    • www.mql5.com
    Если есть возможность - добавьте пожалуйста переход к определению функции или объявлению переменной по ctrl click как это реализовано в VS или Qt Creator. можно задействовать вместо ctrl какую-то другую кнопку
    [Deleted]  
    Arpit T #: After replacing v4153 MT5 keeps updating beta again, I do not wish to disconnect MT5 demo account so I made liveupdate folder "read only" and now I am able to finally start work today.
    Don't use MetaQuotes demo accounts. Use demo accounts from a broker. They are more attuned to the real circumstances than MetaQuotes demo accounts.
    [Deleted]  
    Alain Verleyen #:

    It's not a bug but a feature.

    i need this feature to turn off as this is not convenient to me. I  use ctrl+left mouse click to select the entire word.  This is one of the most used keyboard shortcuts for me. 

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