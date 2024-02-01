Decompilation service offers (Fraud/SCAM EA Decompiler)

New comment
 

be aware of this: [URL redacted]

telegram: [Telegram-ID redacted]

they told me it cost 100usd to decompile an EA, and they sent me this msg after the payment.

 

 
Changhua Lin:


they told me it cost 100usd to decompile an EA, and they sent me this msg after the payment.


The simple fact, you searched for such a service, payed such a service and haven't gotten what you want. - You actually were the intentional force on this fraud, and got scammed in return.

No words...
 
lol, you enter the criminal world expect criminal treatment 
 
Lol
Such a nice excuse by them to cover the fact they
cannot do it and to extract more .
I would have loved to see what they would say if more funds were paid to them.
 

For the benefit of all future readers of this topic, it's important to note that the user who initially posted this topic has been banned. This action was taken due to the violation of rules against decompilation in the Freelance section.

The rules in the Freelance section explicitly state that decompilation is strictly prohibited, as it contravenes the terms and conditions, copyright laws, and intellectual property rights.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
 
Changhua Lin: they told me it cost 100usd to decompile an EA,

There has been zero proof that any ex4/5 can be decompiled since Build 600+ (2014)
          Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
          Code Protection: New MQL4 language(Build 600+) decompilation protection and other crack techniques. (Macos Silva) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 2 (2014)

New comment