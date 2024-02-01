Decompilation service offers (Fraud/SCAM EA Decompiler)
they told me it cost 100usd to decompile an EA, and they sent me this msg after the payment.
For the benefit of all future readers of this topic, it's important to note that the user who initially posted this topic has been banned. This action was taken due to the violation of rules against decompilation in the Freelance section.
The rules in the Freelance section explicitly state that decompilation is strictly prohibited, as it contravenes the terms and conditions, copyright laws, and intellectual property rights.https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
There has been zero proof that any ex4/5 can be decompiled since Build 600+ (2014)
Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
Code Protection: New MQL4 language(Build 600+) decompilation protection and other crack techniques. (Macos Silva) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 2 (2014)
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they told me it cost 100usd to decompile an EA, and they sent me this msg after the payment.