I don't see the signal icon and therefore I can't receive signall
Hello,
I don't see the "signal" icon on the second account anymore, so I can't receive signals from other users. There is no problem on the side of the broker. What is the problem please help
- signal giving negative results only
- No signal icon in MetaTrader 4 ??
- Giving an idea in exchange for an advisor on the idea!
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773/page160#comment_51951479
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