I don't see the signal icon and therefore I can't receive signall

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Hello,

I don't see the "signal" icon on the second account anymore, so I can't receive signals from other users. There is no problem on the side of the broker. What is the problem please help
 
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773/page160#comment_51951479
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  • 2023.12.11
  • www.mql5.com
Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 The most frequently asked questions related to the S...
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