Optimization Error: Expert file ...ex5 Open Error [2]
Le Minh Duc:
Good day, I got this error when running optimization, but this error does not occur when I run single test. This error did not affect the test results, but after a few thousand passes my log file was stuffed to tens of GB of data, which is very irritating.
I wrote the MACD indicator using Custom EMA (as resource) and used the MACD indicator as a resource for the EA (sorry for the unclear description).
Everything worked very well and no errors occurred (Indicator, single test EA) until I performed the optimization test. I'm using MT5 5.0 build 4153.
My custom MACD and real EMA.exe resource path:
My iCustom MACD:
try this
#resource "\\Indicators\\Component\\MovingAverage\\EMA.ex5" . . . handle = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period , "\\Indicators\\Component\\MovingAverage\\EMA.ex5", ... );
also correct for "iCustom MACD"
it works for me
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Good day, I got this error when running optimization, but this error does not occur when I run single test. This error did not affect the test results, but after a few thousand passes my log file was stuffed to tens of GB of data, which is very irritating.
I wrote the MACD indicator using Custom EMA (as resource) and used the MACD indicator as a resource for the EA (sorry for the unclear description).
Everything worked very well and no errors occurred (Indicator, single test EA) until I performed the optimization test. I'm using MT5 5.0 build 4153.
My custom MACD and real EMA.exe resource path:
My iCustom MACD: