Suggestion for improving MT5 tools - TradingView Style
each platform has its own advantage and disadvantages.
it is good to have so many abilities on a single platform but personalization is a fact that each trader can create for their selves.
you can create an indicator with any graphical ability you want. also there are so many utility tools over market.
each platform has its own advantage and disadvantages.
it is good to have so many abilities on a single platform but personalization is a fact that each trader can create for their selves.
you can create an indicator with any graphical ability you want. also there are so many utility tools over market.
As an average user, I don’t have programming knowledge. The suggestions I made are for basic graphic analysis tools, with some additions of customizations and ease of use, compared to TradingView.
Many traders use TradingView precisely because MT5 is not as convenient in its functionalities. They use TradingView for analysis and MT5 just to carry out operations.
Therefore, my suggestions would be excellent for @MetaQuotes, as they would open up a range of opportunities for people who would start using MT5 exclusively for all analysis and entries.
As an average user, I don’t have programming knowledge. The suggestions I made are for basic graphic analysis tools, with some additions of customizations and ease of use, compared to TradingView.
Many traders use TradingView precisely because MT5 is not as convenient in its functionalities. They use TradingView for analysis and MT5 just to carry out operations.
Therefore, my suggestions would be excellent for @MetaQuotes, as they would open up a range of opportunities for people who would start using MT5 exclusively for all analysis and entries.
being convenient with a platform depends on your time spent with that platform. i am sure there are many who are more convenient with mt5/4 than TV. but your suggestions will help to improve mt5, then i agree with you. I just try to help you to have mt5 advantages with TV graphical options. So i suggested to hire a developer to extend graphical utility for your personal point of view. As i know, adding such abilities to mt5 will take months.
I am creating this topic to suggest some incredible improvements for MetaTrader 5. I’ve noticed that the tools in MetaTrader 5 have not significantly evolved from MetaTrader 4. Today, we see platforms like TradingView, which are extremely well-equipped with simple and easy-to-use tools, such as:
- The ability to position all resources at the ends (top of the candle, opening, closing, or bottom).
- Tools have easy access to color editing, inscribed text, extension to the right or left.
- Tools allow easy saving of a set of characteristics that you can simply load the profile again in other tools of the same type.
In short, there are many SIMPLE features that could be implemented in MT5. The current tools of MT5 are not optimized when compared to those of TradingView. I believe that for the developers and programmers of MT5, making all these tool implementations should not be something extremely complicated.
Here's an example of what the "Rectangle" tool looks like in TradingView: It has 8 points that can be positioned, options such as center line, all colors are changeable, extension to the right/left, inscribed text....
@MetaQuotes , please put this improvement suggestion on your agenda.
There are so many quick wins that can be made to improve the MT5 'out of the box' user experience by 10x.
Unfortunately Metaquotes are determined to develop low impacting fluff like reporting features and PDF export buttons..
Example of quick wins:
- More zoom levels
- Mouse wheel scrolling
- Ability to drag chart up / down / left and right
- Custom margins that don't reset on a symbol / timeframe change.
- Hide / unhide chart borders
- Rectangles that auto extend
- Objects that appear independently on their own symbol
- Built in position sizer (like every other trading platform)
- Dark mode
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I am creating this topic to suggest some incredible improvements for MetaTrader 5. I’ve noticed that the tools in MetaTrader 5 have not significantly evolved from MetaTrader 4. Today, we see platforms like TradingView, which are extremely well-equipped with simple and easy-to-use tools, such as:
In short, there are many SIMPLE features that could be implemented in MT5. The current tools of MT5 are not optimized when compared to those of TradingView. I believe that for the developers and programmers of MT5, making all these tool implementations should not be something extremely complicated.
Here's an example of what the "Rectangle" tool looks like in TradingView: It has 8 points that can be positioned, options such as center line, all colors are changeable, extension to the right/left, inscribed text....
@MetaQuotes , please put this improvement suggestion on your agenda.