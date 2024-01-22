In-build MT5 MACD is terrible
There are a lot of MACD indicators in CodeBase (and CodeBase is not a Market so the indicators should be locally compiled and they works with not a problem). Search results are here.
Example (the first one is in-built MACD):
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We can select any indicator which we like, download it, compile with MetaEditor and use.
Next MACD from CodeBase:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23536
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Considering inability to use indicators from market because of new update, I checked in-build standard MACD indicator. And I remembered why I decided to look for new MACD on market in the first place.
In-build MACD is oversimplified, to say the least. It feels like it was added just for the check mark. This is one of the most important indicators EVER and I can't use it because it doesn't show what I need it show. Why? Because there are no Oscillator MA type and Signal line MA type settings!
Do you think it's alright???