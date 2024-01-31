How to view payments made to MQL5 for services?
ddscoles: I'm sure that this is covered someplace. But I just am not finding it in the forum. I need to see all of the payments/deposits that I have made to MQL5.com. Can someone please point me in the right direction?
Go to your profile page ...
... and on the left you will have a menu panel. Select "Payments" and you will see all those details there.
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I'm sure that this is covered someplace. But I just am not finding it in the forum.
I need to see all of the payments/deposits that I have made to MQL5.com.
Can someone please point me in the right direction?
Thank you.