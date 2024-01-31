How to view payments made to MQL5 for services?

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I'm sure that this is covered someplace.  But I just am not finding it in the forum.

I need to see all of the payments/deposits that I have made to MQL5.com.

Can someone please point me in the right direction?

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
ddscoles: I'm sure that this is covered someplace.  But I just am not finding it in the forum. I need to see all of the payments/deposits that I have made to MQL5.com. Can someone please point me in the right direction?

Go to your profile page ...

... and on the left you will have a menu panel. Select "Payments" and you will see all those details there.

 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Go to your profile page ...

... and on the left you will have a menu panel. Select "Payments" and you will see all those details there.

 

Thank you!  This is exactly what I was looking for.

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