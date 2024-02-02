why mt5 or mt4 charts and cursor are lagging when zoom out or run on multiple instances
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hello, for the heck i can not find out why on a fairly powerful razer blade laptop and any other workstation the charts cursor and whole window are lagging when zooming out on charts. yes i did the max bars in charts and news disable and tried tweaking windows as well to no prevail. its getting much worse when running 2 instances of mt5. i have one chart open and lets say i zoom out. the cursor starts lagging the station starts lagging. cpu usage is at 1-4 % memory is 120 mb as well so no performance issues. ive loked into GDI drawing problems and tweaked windows but still same issues. when i use ctrader or DAS trader no problems there its only with metatrader . does someone has a solution to this issue. makes trading almost impossible.
What do you use for visualization: indicator buffers or objects or canvas?
for my indicators ive used buffers. but its also happening on blank charts without using anything.
ive got 2 instances of mt5 running and it slows down heavily. when i close one instance its getting a bit better. but still very lagging the moment i zoom out on charts it becomes almost unusable
for my indicators ive used buffers. but its also happening on blank charts without using anything.
ive got 2 instances of mt5 running and it slows down heavily. when i close one instance its getting a bit better. but still very lagging the moment i zoom out on charts it becomes almost unusable
it lags on empty charts. no indicator used. just zoomed out.
Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't notice that your problem occurs without code. In this case, lags can only occur with a very large number of objects. How many objects do you have?
If the number of objects is less than 10000, then most likely there is a problem with the OS or drivers.
Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't notice that your problem occurs without code. In this case, lags can only occur with a very large number of objects. How many objects do you have?
If the number of objects is less than 10000, then most likely there is a problem with the OS or drivers.
NO objects.
empty chart. just running 2 instances of mt5. its agetting a bit better when running a single one. performance wise its a pretty high end gaming laptop razer blade 15 advanced. 32gigs 11th i7 geforce 3060 and so on.
NO objects.
empty chart. just running 2 instances of mt5. its agetting a bit better when running a single one. performance wise its a pretty high end gaming laptop razer blade 15 advanced. 32gigs 11th i7 geforce 3060 and so on.
This is weird. Most likely the problem is not in MT5.
On my laptop for 700 USD, two terminals work without lags:
is your lappy in Performance or Power Saving Modes is the most obvious question; and is it any different when you have the power cable connected or when its on battery only. What version of Winblows are you running? when was winblows updated last?
When did you first notice this happening? Have you checked with your broker that the brokers server hasnt changed location or needs maintenance.
What version of mt5 are you running? I think the latest is 4153?
is your lappy in Performance or Power Saving Modes is the most obvious question; and is it any different when you have the power cable connected or when its on battery only. What version of Winblows are you running? when was winblows updated last?
When did you first notice this happening? Have you checked with your broker that the brokers server hasnt changed location or needs maintenance.
What version of mt5 are you running? I think the latest is 4153?
its on performance mode, running 2 external screens at 4k. hardware is powerful enough. 8 gb rtx 3060 32 gigs of memory 11th i7 and so on..
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